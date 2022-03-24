Strs Ohio Invests $23.98 Million in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 613,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,978,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ENB. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $890,622,000 after buying an additional 4,208,208 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,172,000 after buying an additional 1,876,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $813,157,000 after buying an additional 1,697,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after buying an additional 5,575,344 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock opened at $45.06 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.18 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.03. The company has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$54.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

