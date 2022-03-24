Strs Ohio Has $52.53 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 456,238 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.48% of NiSource worth $52,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after buying an additional 3,462,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,098,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,565,000 after buying an additional 180,372 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,798,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,734,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,779,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,268,000 after buying an additional 906,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,482,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NiSource stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

