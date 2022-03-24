Strs Ohio Has $49.61 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of MSCI worth $49,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MSCI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after buying an additional 55,624 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in MSCI by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in MSCI by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $639.67.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $491.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.38. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 1.01. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $408.59 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a negative return on equity of 256.92% and a net margin of 35.53%. The firm had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile (Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.