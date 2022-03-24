Strs Ohio Has $127.64 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 17,340 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $127,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 11.8% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 8,379 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

NYSE DIS opened at $137.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

