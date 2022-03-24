Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,097 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of VICI Properties worth $22,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

In related news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz purchased 2,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:VICI opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.71. The company has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.23 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 67.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

