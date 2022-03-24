Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $21,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 15,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $38.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.03. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $44.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 180.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.69.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile (Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.