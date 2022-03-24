Strs Ohio Acquires 19,129 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,530,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,129 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.26% of Invitation Homes worth $69,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 100,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth $1,204,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

INVH stock opened at $39.66 on Thursday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.83 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INVH. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

