Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Streamline Health Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.
About Streamline Health Solutions (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Streamline Health Solutions (STRM)
- Urban Outfitters Stock is Worth a Try
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
- 3 High Quality Mid Caps to Buy and Hold
- Enerpac Tool Group Reports Headwinds You Need To Know About
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.