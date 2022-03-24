Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Colliers Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Streamline Health Solutions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 196,789 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

