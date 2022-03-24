Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 6,664 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,387% compared to the typical daily volume of 268 call options.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 9,617 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $304,089.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,457,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,818,000 after acquiring an additional 581,311 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,656,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 110,109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet raised Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.43.

Shares of RCUS traded up $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,289. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 76.70 and a beta of 0.90. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $22.36 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $4.80. Arcus Biosciences had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 13.80%. On average, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.