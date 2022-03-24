Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 3,541 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,856% compared to the typical daily volume of 181 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Core Laboratories from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.30.

Shares of CLB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.17. The stock had a trading volume of 417,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,724. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84 and a beta of 2.77.

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $125.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Core Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

