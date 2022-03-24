Steve Louis Brown Buys 1,550 Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Stock

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $28,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Trinity Capital stock opened at $19.05 on Thursday. Trinity Capital Inc. has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $19.17. The company has a market cap of $519.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.00.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 160.99%. On average, analysts predict that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective (up previously from $19.50) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Trinity Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Capital by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 121,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 58,504 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 574,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,245,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 3,095.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 31,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

