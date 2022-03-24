Steph & Co. Sells 1,058 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Steph & Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 4.2% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period.

Shares of VTEB stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $51.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,829,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,895. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.75 and a 1 year high of $55.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.26.

