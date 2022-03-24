Steph & Co. Purchases 238 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Steph & Co. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,797 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $143.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.37 and a 200 day moving average of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UHS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.00.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

