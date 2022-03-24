Steph & Co. Makes New $178,000 Investment in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Steph & Co. bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LQD. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,295,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,167,794,000 after purchasing an additional 131,062 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,221,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,588,000 after acquiring an additional 833,879 shares during the period. NYL Investors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 902.0% during the 3rd quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 3,853,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469,200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,283,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,212 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co of America purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,862,000.

NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $120.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,949,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,750,016. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.40 and a 52-week high of $136.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.08.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

