Steph & Co. Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Steph & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.7% of Steph & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Steph & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after buying an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,576,668,000 after buying an additional 1,403,825 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,930,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,622,947. The stock has a market cap of $412.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $127.27 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

