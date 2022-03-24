Steph & Co. Has $52,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steph & Co. lifted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 804.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in Corteva by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Corteva by 255.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Corteva by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $158,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,771,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.63%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.23.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

