Steph & Co. Has $52,000 Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Steph & Co. grew its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 804.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 20.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,771,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,053. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.83 and a 200 day moving average of $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $57.73.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.63%.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.23.

About Corteva (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.