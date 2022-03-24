Steph & Co. Buys Shares of 2,050 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Steph & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDV. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 168,500.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

Shares of NYSE GDV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.31. 174,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,037. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $27.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

