Steph & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Steph & Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after buying an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after buying an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.55.

NYSE NSC traded down $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $277.23. 1,149,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,430,099. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $238.62 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern (Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.