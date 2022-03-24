Steph & Co. Boosts Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 351.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 397 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Steph & Co.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital cut their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.23.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.17, for a total value of $4,403,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,888 shares of company stock worth $26,413,821. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM traded down $7.10 on Wednesday, reaching $211.11. 8,246,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,797,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $211.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.79. The company has a market cap of $209.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.74, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $184.44 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

