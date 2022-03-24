STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$5.50 at ATB Capital

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital to C$5.50 in a research report released on Sunday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised shares of STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$2.15 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of TSE:STEP opened at C$2.74 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The company has a market cap of C$186.75 million and a PE ratio of -6.62.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

