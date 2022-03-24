State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 260 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,138 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK opened at $88.64 on Thursday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.50 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.91.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 25.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JACK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Gordon Haskett lowered Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.48.

In other news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy E. Mullany sold 593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total value of $54,022.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,779 shares of company stock worth $155,269 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

