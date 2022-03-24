Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,203 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $86.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $78.92 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $99.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.42.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

