Stantec (NYSE:STN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.342-$2.419 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.40 billion-$3.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.38 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on STN. Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stantec from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.62.

NYSE STN traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,970. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.42. Stantec has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stantec by 39.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 41,475 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 24,589 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,089 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Stantec by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 69,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,809 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

