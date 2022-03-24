Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of STAEF opened at $23.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. Stanley Electric has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive equipment, semiconductors, and electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, Applied Electronic Products, and Others. The Automotive Equipment segment manufactures automotive lighting products for automobile companies.

