SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $268.14

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 268.14 ($3.53) and traded as low as GBX 239.80 ($3.16). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 244.90 ($3.22), with a volume of 674,215 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.87) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.61) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.94) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 350.67 ($4.62).

Get SSP Group alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 267.49 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 259.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -4.58.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.