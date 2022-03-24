Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSLV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 13,106 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 70,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get Sprott Physical Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $8.87 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average is $8.20.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.