Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $148.57

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $148.57, but opened at $154.90. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $151.16, with a volume of 13,172 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.89.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

