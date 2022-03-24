Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $148.57

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $148.57, but opened at $154.90. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $151.16, with a volume of 13,172 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $270.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.18.
The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.86 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.89.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,440,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 30,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 977.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)
Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.
