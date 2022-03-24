Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Shares of SPWH opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $494.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

