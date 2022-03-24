Spire Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,061 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPO. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Renaissance IPO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $323,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 272,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,515,000 after buying an additional 145,866 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPO opened at $44.03 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.57. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $70.59.

