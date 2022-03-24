Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Lear were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,230,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 444,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,611,000 after buying an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lear by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,105 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $432,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $139.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.55. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $127.91 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEA. Morgan Stanley cut Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

