Spire Wealth Management Has $78,000 Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,692 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in People’s United Financial by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,956,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137,269 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,202,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 3,814,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,241 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,970,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,792,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,202,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares in the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PBCT opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.97. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

PBCT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

People’s United Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.