Spire Wealth Management Has $69,000 Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 142.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Nordson were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDSN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nordson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after purchasing an additional 14,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nordson by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 643,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,180,000 after purchasing an additional 31,612 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,397,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,572,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $228.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.56. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $197.20 and a 1-year high of $272.28. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 24.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Nordson Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.