Spire Wealth Management Buys 120 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 113.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equifax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Equifax by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $236.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.91 and its 200 day moving average is $259.41. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.02 and a twelve month high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total transaction of $4,150,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Equifax from $296.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equifax from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $294.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Equifax from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.18.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

