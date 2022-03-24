Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 34.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,114,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,634,000 after buying an additional 284,741 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 15.4% in the third quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. National Bank Financial raised Spectrum Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

SPB traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.56. 156,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.66 and a one year high of $107.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.15.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $757.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.11 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

