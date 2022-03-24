SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.85

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.85 and last traded at $25.93, with a volume of 2038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.12.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average is $28.05.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 263,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,975 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 70.1% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $279,000. 58.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.