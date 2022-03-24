S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $495.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $478.29.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.37 on Thursday, reaching $407.08. 3,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,418,995. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $346.26 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $399.10 and its 200-day moving average is $435.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 205.36% and a net margin of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock valued at $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $822,231,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after buying an additional 967,581 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 396.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 876,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,825,000 after buying an additional 700,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

