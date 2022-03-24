Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXE) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited (ASX:SXEGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43.

About Southern Cross Electrical Engineering (Get Rating)

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia. It offers electrical and instrumentation (E&I) construction services, which include installation and commissioning of greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Cross Electrical Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.