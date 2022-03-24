SOMESING Achieves Market Capitalization of $120.58 Million (SSX)

SOMESING (SSX) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SOMESING has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. SOMESING has a market capitalization of $120.58 million and $5.44 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SOMESING

SOMESING was first traded on November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635,162,260 coins. The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

Buying and Selling SOMESING

