SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Insider Sells $3,106,300.00 in Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $327.27 on Thursday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $270.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.27. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after buying an additional 221,860 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.29.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

