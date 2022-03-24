Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Invests $228,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $52.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $294.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

