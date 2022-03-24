Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,080 ($14.22) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.35) price target on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.60) price objective on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Smart Metering Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,053 ($13.86).

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

Shares of LON:SMS traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 774 ($10.19). 129,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 734.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 811.90. Smart Metering Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 670 ($8.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,038 ($13.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 241.88.

In other Smart Metering Systems news, insider Miriam Greenwood sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 719 ($9.47), for a total value of £15,178.09 ($19,981.69).

About Smart Metering Systems (Get Rating)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.