SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 100 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,185,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,447,261,000 after acquiring an additional 91,694 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 35.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 683 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 22.4% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $554.02 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $517.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $336.83 and a 12-month high of $571.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Several research analysts recently commented on COST shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.89.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.