SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.06. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.