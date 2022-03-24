SkyOak Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 1,220 Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 42.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Datadog by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Datadog by 23.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 269,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Datadog by 55.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research started coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.72, for a total value of $26,580,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 3,750 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.77, for a total value of $494,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,995 shares of company stock valued at $109,892,713. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $146.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,091.70 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

