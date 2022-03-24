SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,143,000 after buying an additional 272,536 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SNOW opened at $222.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.70 and its 200-day moving average is $308.37.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

