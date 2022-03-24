SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $288,000 Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Snowflake by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,500 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 649,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,143,000 after buying an additional 272,536 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE SNOW opened at $222.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.47 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.70 and its 200-day moving average is $308.37.
SNOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.
In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
