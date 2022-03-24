Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Receives $54.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.89.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

SKX stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,134,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,670,521. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $3,684,093.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David Weinberg sold 56,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $2,456,062.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock worth $6,646,593. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after buying an additional 402,930 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 33,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 10,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,472,000 after buying an additional 178,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 398,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,848,000 after buying an additional 19,763 shares in the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

