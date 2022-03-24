Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $13.14

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.14, but opened at $12.75. Similarweb shares last traded at $12.99, with a volume of 1,224 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SMWB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised shares of Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Similarweb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 178.53% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The firm had revenue of $40.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,346,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 535,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

