SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) Shares Gap Down to $7.15

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $6.97. SIGA Technologies shares last traded at $6.93, with a volume of 118 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SIGA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $509.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SIGA Technologies by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,728 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,500,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after acquiring an additional 512,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The company develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

