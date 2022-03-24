SIBCoin Price Down 54.3% Over Last Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (SIB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One SIBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. SIBCoin has a market capitalization of $794,015.88 and approximately $38,127.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SIBCoin has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,032.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,114.47 or 0.07073053 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $125.74 or 0.00285559 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.01 or 0.00828951 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.29 or 0.00109675 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013781 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007766 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.74 or 0.00460426 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.48 or 0.00425777 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,773,359 coins. SIBCoin’s official website is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

